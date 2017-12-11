Senna completes United Autosports’ Daytona line-up

World Endurance Championship LMP2 champion Bruno Senna completes United Autosports’ two-car line-up for the Daytona 24 Hours.

Senna will join Will Owen, Hugo de Sadeleer and Paul di Resta in one of the two Liger JS P217s the team will run during the event.

“I’m very excited to join United Autosports on this challenge for Daytona,” Senna said.

“It’s an incredibly accomplished team and with the experience from 2017, great technical talent, as well as the incredibly strong driver line-up, we should be up for a good fight right from the start!”

Senna made his Daytona debut last season, competing with Extreme Speed Motorsports in the four WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance races. His team finished seventh in the Prototype class.

“I’m really pleased to welcome Bruno to the team for the Daytona 24 Hours,” said team owner Richard Dean.

“He will be a great added value to the team as he has prototype and Daytona experience.

“We’ve taken our time to put the right line ups together for both cars and I think we have a great balance of speed, skill and experience to head to Daytona ready for the challenge.”

Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris, and Phil Hanson will share duties in the second United Autosports run car.

The race takes place on the 26-27 of January with official testing starting on the 5 January.