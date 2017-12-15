Shiels joins Penz13 BMW Motorrad for 2018 TT assault

Derek Shiels has joined forces with the Penz13 BMW Motorrad team for the 2018 Isle of Man TT.

The team enjoyed success in 2017, with Dan Kneen taking their first TT podium finish, and Michael Rutter, Danny Webb and Alessandro Polita achieving multiple race wins and podiums in the International Road Racing Championship.

Kneen announced his departure from the team to make his move to the Tyco BMW roads team, so team principal Rico Penzkofer turned to Shiels. After being a successful stand in for an ill Kneen at the Joey Dunlop Open in Frohberg, he was considered the perfect fit to join the team for the prestigious TT.

Shiels will contest both Superbike and Superstock, and will head to the 300 Corners of Gustav Havel event in the Czech Republic which the team use as a test. Additionally, he will join the team at the Imatranajo in Finland, the Joey Dunlop Open and finally the Macau GP.

Speaking of his signing, Shiels said: “I am grateful for the support of John Burrows so far, giving me the opportunity to sign for the Penz13 team for the TT. I enjoyed my stand-in race in Frohburg last September and felt that the BMW is the right bike to step up into the world’s top league of road racers.

I quickly got the grip with the electronics that come along with the HP4 and I was surprised how well advanced their electronic suspension from Tractive Suspension actually is. I am obviously aiming high and hope to finish all the TT Races within the Top ten but also taking some race victories over in Europe.”