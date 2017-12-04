South Korea adds to growing list of national TCR championships

Having foregone a round with the TCR Asia Series in 2017, South Korea prepares to host a brand new national TCR series with J’s Consulting as its promoter. WSC Asia Ltd, the group which runs the TCR Asia Series, will provide support.

Full details are yet to be announced however it has been confirmed that three events consisting of two sprint races will be held monthly between July and October, presumebaly at the old Grand Prix venue in Yeongam and the 2013-constructed Inje Speedium circuit, whilst an official test session will be held in June.

TCR cars have been produced for both of South Korea’s main brands Hyundai and Kia (a subsidiary of Hyundai) providing a national option for entrants. However, the privately-produced STARD Kia has not proven as successful in its limited appearances than the official Hyundai i30 N TCR and the project has subsequently gone quiet since it scored a solitary point in its final race at Oschersleben earlier in the year.

“I am delighted to welcome TCR Korea into the TCR family. I believe that TCR Korea under the stewardship of J’s Consulting will be a strong addition to the numerous Championships that we have established across the globe and will strengthen the TCR concept and brand here in Asia,” expressed an excited David Sonenscher, the head of WSC Asia. “With the recent launch of the Hyundai i30N TCR, the battle between domestic and International brands will provide an unrivalled attraction for Korean motorsport fans.”