TCR UK Promoters ‘Delighted’ With Popularity of Demo Day

TCR UK promoter Jonathan Ashman is delighted with how the demo day for the series went last week at Brands Hatch.

Ahead of the championship’s inaugural season, which starts next March at Silverstone, it was decided to run a taster day for interested drivers to try out TCR cars.

As we reported, a total of 34 drivers turned up to test a variety of machines, including 2017 British Touring Car Championship drivers’ champion Ashley Sutton.

“We were delighted with how well the day went,” said Ashman. ” The pit lane was busy all day and the meeting room upstairs saw just as much activity.

“The day gave everyone a chance to meet my team and find out more about TCR UK,

but with an emphasis on allowing potential teams and drivers the chance to experience TCR

cars.”

Alongside the likes of Team Pyro, Brisky Racing and Motorbase Performance, multiple manufacturers were also at the track to showcase their cars. Interested drivers were able to get information and advice from the likes of TCR International champion Jean-Karl Vernay and veteran driver Gabriele Tarquini.

While the promoters were happy to see the paddock busy, feedback makes them confident going into 2018.

“The feedback we’ve had from drivers and the manufacturers has been very positive and

that can only be good news for next year.”

TCR UK is set to travel to seven race tracks in the United Kingdom including Castle Combe, Croft and Scotland’s Knockhill circuit.