Teams preparing for a more competitive Roar Before the Rolex 24

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams are preparing for a new, competitive Roar before the Rolex 24 testing next month.

A special qualifying session will determine the pit boxes and garage stalls for the Daytona endurance race, which will take place on the 27-28 January.

Each of the three classes will have a 15 minute qualifying session at the end of the Roar.

“This really adds a sense of urgency,” said reigning Prototype co-champion Ricky Taylor.

“Now there’s a chance to win something at the Roar… before, everyone would go home early.

“This is also going to be good for fans who come out to watch.”

Preparing for the Roar will need a change of mindset from recent years, when the event was an uncompetitive test.

“I’m not sure how it’s all going to shake out at the Roar for us,” said Jordan Taylor, who co-drove with brother Ricky.

“The Roar has always been when we’ve tested a bunch of different items and running things to prepare for the race itself.

“We’ve never put a [competitive] package together for the Roar.”

The event takes place on the 5-7 January, three weeks before the 24 hour race, which will feature two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso.