Tregurtha, Middleton Delighted With Ginetta Young Driver Recognition

British GT championship-winning drivers Will Tregurtha and Stuart Middleton have expressed their delight at being selected for the Ginetta Young Driver Programme.

It was announced earlier today that the teenage racers would join the scheme in recognition of their success in winning the 2017 British GT4 title with HHC Motorsport.

The role will see them perform developments roles with Ginetta, including testing and shakedown opportunities, as well as acting as instructors and as brands ambassadors for the marque.

Tregurtha, who won the Ginetta Junior title in 2016 with HHC before stepping up to British GT, says this is a ‘brilliant way to finish off an incredible year’.

“I am extremely grateful to Ginetta. Stuart and I are both focussed on becoming professional race drivers and this is a great opportunity to learn and develop,” said the seventeen year old.

“We don’t want to stop here though. I am determined to win Le Mans and it would be fantastic to do that in a Ginetta car one day. Ginetta have some exciting plans and I want to be a part of them.”

Middleton meanwhile returns to the Ginetta fold after being their Scholarship driver for the 2015 Ginetta Junior Championship, prior to being series vice-champion a year later.

“I am incredibly grateful for this amazing opportunity Ginetta have given both Will and myself,” said the eighteen year old.

“Ginetta has been fantastic to me throughout my racing career and I wouldn’t be in this position I am in today without them. These past three years have been truly amazing, sharing my success with the Ginetta family.

“I must say what a brilliant and formidable teammate I have in Will Tregurtha, and collectively I’m relishing the prospect this role will give both of us working toward developing a professional motor racing career.”