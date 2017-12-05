Turner and Adam collect awards for 2017 Le Mans class win

Adam and Turner's class win at Le Mans saw them scoop two awards. Credit: Jakob Ebery/ BRDC

Darren Turner and Jonny Adam have collected two awards at the British Racing Drivers’ Awards in London, for their efforts in the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours, which resulted in the duo winning the GTE Pro class.

Aston Martin Racing drivers Turner and Adam were awarded the Woolf Barnato Trophy, which is presented to the British and/or Commonwealth driver who finishes highest in the classified results, whilst at the wheel of a British car.

The duo, who finished seventh overall in the GTE Pro standings were also awarded the ERA Club Trophy.

This is given to the British driver, in a British car who produced the most meritorious performance outside of the United Kingdom during the year.

The BRDC described Turner and Adam’s win in class at the Circuit de la Sarthe as: “against the strongest opposition from Chevrolet Corvette, Ford, Ferrari and Porsche.”

Turner who won the Woolf Barnato trophy on four previous occasions said: “Any time you collect an award from the BRDC is a special moment in a driver’s career.

“The race was amazing all the way through, with great battles with all the manufacturers.

“To be in position in the last hour with Jonny to mount an attack on the Corvette and snatch the lead in the dying moments was just an incredible way to win at Le Mans in the Aston Martin Vantage GTE.