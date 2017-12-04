Volkswagen’s TCR Golf updated for 2018

The car which brought Jean-Karl Vernay the 2017 TCR International Series title, the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR, will get a face-lift for the 2018 season with a re-working of the front-end bringing the car to a design more similar to the production model, in order to increase emphasis on the relevance of the cars’ road-going counterpart.

“The new look for the Golf GTI TCR resulted from close cooperation with Volkswagen Design. This helps us to underline just what a close relationship exists between the production model and the racing version,” explained Sven Smeets, the director of Volkswagen Motorsport.

“For example, the engine comes directly from series production and only requires minimal adjustment for competitive racing. This is proof that the Golf GTI provides the perfect foundation for our customer racing cars.”

The new version of Vokswagen’s successful TCR car will be on show at the current Essen Motor Show until 10 December, with the car ready for delivery to customers in January. There will undoubtedly be interest for the highly successful model which, aside from Vernay’s drivers’ title and the International Series ‘Model of the Year’ award, has also claimed titles in TCR Asia, TCR Iberico and the TCR Class of the Nordschleife-based VLN Endurance Series.