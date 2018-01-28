2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona: Hour 13 Update – Ford GT Dominating GT Le Mans

Mike Conway and the #31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac team hold the overall lead of the 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona at the end of the thirteenth hour, while Ford Chip Ganassi Racing continue to dominate the GT Le Mans class.

The leading four cars are still within thirty-five seconds of each other, with Conway ahead of Dane Cameron, who has taken over the driving duties in the #6 Team Penske Acura from Simon Pagenaud, by just over thirteen seconds, with Christian Fittipaldi, who had been ahead of Conway in the previous hour third, twenty-five seconds back in third in the #5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac.

After losing the lead to a spin in the previous hour, the #7 Team Penske Acura of Graham Rahal remains in fourth, but is now over half a minute down on Conway.

Luis Felipe Derani, who had regained a lap in the previous hour, lost it again in hour thirteen, with the #22 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan again two laps down in fifth, with the #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing JOTA entry of Felix Rosenqvist sixth.

There was a problem for the second Jackie Chan car, with Ho-Pin Tung going off at the Bus Stop chicane and damaging the rear wing, while there were further problems for Mazda Team Joest, with another puncture for the #55.

Ford Chip Ganassi Racing has been in a class of their own so far in GT Le Mans, and Dirk Muller remains on board the #66 Ford GT and at the head of class by little over four seconds from the sister #67 of Scott Dixon.

Such is the domination, the #3 Corvette Racing machine of Jan Magnussen is one lap down, while two laps down is #4 Corvette of Oliver Gavin in fourth and the fifth placed #912 Porsche.

In GT Daytona, the #48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini heads the field in the hands of Madison Snow, with Trent Hindman in the #86 Michael Shank Racing Acura just under six seconds back, while the #11 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini of Rik Breukers is less than two seconds further back in third.