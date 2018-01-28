2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona: Hour 14 Update – #22 ESM Up in Smoke

The #31 Whelen Engineering Racing continued to lead with Eric Curran making the most of the night during the Rolex 24 at Daytona. In GTD, Lamborghini were now the manufacturer to beat with four cars still on the lead lap.

As darkness surrounded the Daytona International Speedway, it was time for drivers to rubber in for a long night. The fourteenth hour started with drama as Pipo Dirani came into the pitlane with a smoking engine. A blown turbo cost the #22 Tequila Patron ESM fourth place overall as it dropped out of contention.

At the front, after sticking Curran in the car, it was the #31 Cadillac who continued to build the teams gap at the front with only three cars left on the lead lap. They were not the fastest though, with Lando Norris using the night to lap almost a second quicker than the leaders.

While tyres continued to be a problem for a number of drivers, with the #78 Jackie Chan DCR becoming the latest victim as Ferdinand Habsburg limped back into the pits

In the GTLM the competition remained close with the Ford GT‘s leading nose-to-tail, having now put a lap on the rest of the field. The manufacturer seems untouchable with the rest of the teams, other than Corvette, at least three laps behind.

The Lamborghini’s were making the most of the night, with the #11 Rik Breukas jumping up to second behind Madison Snow‘s #48 Huracan GT3.

TOP 3 AFTER 7 HOURS

P

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing – Eric Curran, Felipe Nasr, Mike Conway, Stuart Middleton

#5 Mustang Sampling Racing – Joao Barbosa, Filipe Albuquerque, Christian Fittipaldi

#7 Acura Team Penske – Graham Rahal, Helio Castroneves, Ricky Taylor

GTLM

#66 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing – Dirk Mueller, Joey Hand, Sebastien Bourdais

#67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing– Scott Dixon, Richard Westbrook, Ryan Briscoe

#3 Corvette Racing – Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen, Mike Rockenfeller

GTD

#48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini – Bryan Sellers, Maddison Snow, Andrea Calderelli, Bryce Miller

#11 GRT Grasser Racing Lamborghini – Rolf Ineichen, Mirko Bortolotti, Rik Breukers, Franck Perera

#86 Michael Shank Racing – Acura – Katherine Legge, Alvaro Parente, Trent Hindman, AJ Almendinger