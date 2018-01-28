2018 Rolex 24 At Daytona: Hour 22 Update – Duval Closes the Gap to Race Leaders

CORE autosport‘s Loic Duval closed the gap to the race leaders in the 22nd hour of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Duval took advantage of a series of off-pace laps from Felipe Albuquerque in the #5 Mustang Sampling Racing and Felipe Nasr in the #31 Whelen Engineering Racing car, both off whom have struggled with overheating in their Cadillacs.

Duval was able to get onto the same lap as the #31 car, moving into second when Nasr pitted, but he ended the hour back in third after his own pit stops. Both cars are two laps behind Albuquerque, who was back on pace at the end of the hour.

United Autosport appears to have run into even more trouble as the race heads into the final two hours. While the #32 car battled with Jackie Chan DCR JOTA‘s #78 for P4, Fernando Alonso brought the sister car into the garage 10 minutes before the 22 hour mark. It’s currently P20 and is yet to return to the track.

JDC-Miller Motorsport holds onto P6 and 7, with the #85 car of Robert Alon ahead of the #99 of Stephen Simpson.

Performance Tech Motorsports‘ #38 car leads the #7 and #6 Acura Team Penske cars at the bottom of the top 10.

Richard Westbrook in the #67 Ford Chip Ganassi took over the lead of the GTLM class from sister #66 car. They continue to run together on track heading into the closing stages of the race.