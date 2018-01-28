2018 Rolex 24 At Daytona: Hour 9 Update – Mustang Sampling Racing extends lead

The Mustang Sampling Racing #5 car continues to lead the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona after nine hours.

It was a trouble free final hour to Felipe Albuquerque‘s stint. He’d extended the lead to the #7 Acure Team Penske car to more than 40 seconds when he came into the pits 10 minutes before the hour.

Joao Barbosa jumped in the car and ended the hour 26s ahead of Ricky Taylor in the Penske.

The #10 Tequila Patron ESM was the latest victim of right rear tyre failure. Renger van der Zande was running third when the tyre blew. He nursed the car back to the pits but there was serious damage to the bodywork and radiator. The car was brought back to the garage and, though it managed to get back out, it dropped out of the top 15.

The #90 Spirit of Daytona Racing was also brought back to the garages with an engine problem. The car had been running at the sharp end of the field when a long pit stop dropped it to P10. It continued for a short while longer but was eventually taken to the garage.

The #31 Whelen Engineering Racing ended hour nine P3, ahead of the #6 Acura Team Penske car and #2 Tequila Patron ESM.