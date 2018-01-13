AFS/PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Confident after Positive ROAR Outing

The AFS/PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports team enjoyed a positive ROAR before the 24 last week at the Daytona International Speedway as they prepared for this months Rolex 24.

Their #52 Ligier JS P217 will be raced by Gustavo Yacaman, Sebastian Saavedra, Roberto Gonzalez and Nick Boulle this month, and all four drivers used the three-day test to acclimatise themselves to both the track and the car.

The test was the first time the partnership between AFS Racing and PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports took to the track, and Gary Petersen, the Team Principal of AFS feels they have the drivers to fight for a top ten finish in the Prototype class.

“Overall I was very impressed with the AFS/PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports team and crew overall, I believe we have a strong team and combination of drivers to be able to challenge for a good finish at the Rolex 24,” said Petersen.

“We still need to fine tune the car with the new Ligier upgrades, but we are all working hard on it so we improve and can be running consistently inside the top 10.”

Bobby Oergel, the Team Principal of PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports side of the operation, said the ROAR was extremely important for the team to gather as much data as they could that would benefit them for the Rolex 24, and he was pleased that all four drivers were able to do this without any mistakes that could have compromised them.

“For the whole team this test was very important to gather as much data and seat time as possible,” said Oergel. “With amount of trouble-free mileage, we were able to log over the weekend I am thankful for our crew and drivers to not have had any mistakes that would have compromised those goals.

“Sebastian came to terms right away with doors and windows around him, Nick settled back in to the LMP2 car and showed he’s ready to attack the Rolex 24.

“Roberto as expected got right to it and proved his experience and pace is up to the challenge. Gustavo having a lot of track-time at Daytona was a big help to assisting his team-mates while also putting in some good laps himself.”