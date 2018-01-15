All American Legend Dan Gurney Passes Away

Legendary racer, designer, innovator and trend-setter, Dan Gurney, has passed away at the age of 86 following complications related to pneumonia.

Gurney was one of a select few who conquered the highest echelons of motor racing, winning in Formula 1, Le Mans, IndyCar and NASCAR.

As well as his supreme talent behind the wheel he was also an innovative designer, lending his name to the still used “Gurney Flap” aerodynamic device. He also ran his own team, All American Racers for which he won the 1967 Belgian Grand Prix in the beautiful Eagle-Weslake, a car of his own design.

That same year, he claimed victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours for Ford, racing alongside fellow American AJ Foyt, after which he set in motion the trend for spraying champagne on the podium.

He took a further three Grand Prix victories from 86 starts for Scuderia Ferrari, BRM, Porsche, Lotus, Brabham, Eagle and Mclaren, plus five NASCAR victories.

All American Racers, his wife Evi and the Gurney family issued the following statement:

“With one last smile on his handsome face, Dan drove off into the unknown just before noon today, January 14, 2018. In deepest sorrow, with gratitude in our hearts for the love and joy you have given us during your time on this earth, we say ‘Godspeed.’

“…Smell the sea and feel the sky,

Let your soul and spirit fly into the mystic…”

According to Gurney’s wishes, his funeral will be private. At the Gurney family’s request, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hoag Hospital Foundation in Newport Beach, CA. For those that want to express their sentiments, please write a note to [email protected]

The Checkered Flag team extend their condolences to the Gurney family and the wider motor racing community as it mourns the passing of one of the sport’s greats.