Aschenbach, Marks Positive About MSR’s Chances at Daytona

Lawson Aschenbach believes the #93 Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 is capable of claiming GT Daytona class honours during this weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, where he will share the car with Justin Marks, Mario Farnbacher and Côme Ledogar.

The four-time Pirelli World Challenge champion feels the Acura is a strong car, with the American having joined the team ahead of the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season having raced with Stevenson Motorsports in 2017.

Aschenbach feels the four drivers have been working well together to improve the car, and all four are optimistic of a competitive twice-around-the-clock race around the Daytona International Speedway.

“I think the car is quite capable of winning the race,” said Aschenbach. “It’s plain and simple that the car has come a long way in a year. The combination of Michael Shank Racing and Acura NSX GT3 is a dream scenario.

“Everyone has been working really well. All of the co-drivers have been working together trying to fine tune the car and make it better here and there. We are also working with each other to try and make each other faster too.

“I’m very optimistic that we are going to have a strong run and I don’t see any reason why we can’t get on the podium.”

Team-mate Marks, who will partner Aschenbach throughout the entire 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, says winning at Daytona requires drivers to be heavily disciplined and focused behind the wheel, while the team need to perfect their strategy.

“I think the Michael Shank Racing team and the Acura NSXs are well prepared for the 24,” said Marks. “The Roar test went really well, we made a lot of progress and the team is stacked with talent.

“The Daytona 24 is one of my favourite events in the sport. Winning the race takes a lot of discipline, good strategy, focus and intensity level that is unmatched anywhere else. This effort encompasses everything required to successful.”