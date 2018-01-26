Asian F3 to Have 5 Rounds in 2 Countries

Along with the recent announcement of the F3 Asian Championship, a calendar was also announced, with the series, run by Top Speed and the FIA featuring fifteen races at five rounds, one less than its partner Regional series; F3 Americas Championship.

While it will hope to gain traction in all of East Asia, the five rounds will only take the drivers to two different countries over a period of five months.

The season starts in Malaysia at the Sepang International Circuit, where the official pre-season test will take place on the 9-10 July. Teams and drivers will stay in the country for the opening round that weekend on the 13-15th.

After a month and a half break, they will reconvene in China at the newly built Ningbo International Speedway in China on the first weekend of September. On the 21-23 they will race at the Shanghai International Circuit before returning to Ningbo on October 12-14.

Finally, the series will end where it started at the Sepang circuit on November 23-25.

The FIA support means the championship will also provide Super Licence Points, with ItaliaRacing reporting that 18 drivers have expressed interest in the series. The site also rumouring that they will use Tatuus (as seen in the Formula Masters Series that Top Speed own) and Autotecnica as their chassis and engine respectively.