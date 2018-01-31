Blomqvist feeling ‘a lot more prepared’ ahead of Santiago ePrix

MS&AD Andretti driver Tom Blomqvist says he feels a lot more prepared for the Santiago ePrix after his debut last time out in Marrakesh.

Blomqvist had his first start in Formula E delayed after Kamui Kobayashi was drafted in as a late replacement for the opening rounds in Hong Kong.

But despite his limited running in the car Blomqvist had an impressive debut in Morocco, qualifying in twelfth and finishing in eighth to pick up four points.

The British driver says that his performance has given him a lot more confidence, and he is looking forward to seeing what he can achieve in Santiago.

“I’m really excited to head to Santiago as I feel a lot more prepared and ready after having scored some points at my debut race in Marrakesh,” Blomqvist said.

“The MS&AD Andretti team did a great job getting me up to speed in my debut and I’m looking forward to getting back on track.

“The track is going to be challenging, but the good thing is that it’s going to be new for everyone. That means I won’t have a disadvantage.“

His team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa meanwhile is looking to bounce back from a disappointing race in Marrakesh, when a mistake in qualifying left him second last on the grid.

He recovered some positions in the race but wasn’t able to climb higher than fourteenth, and now says he is looking to make up for his poor showing this weekend.

“We are learning so much as a team day by day. I am really encouraged by that,” said da Costa.

“My goal for Santiago is to compensate for the mistake I made in Marrakesh and score valuable points for the MS&AD Andretti team.”

Andretti are currently in eighth place in the team’s championship standings, level on points with Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler.