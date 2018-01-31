Century Motorsport switch to BMW M4 GT4s for 2018 British GT championship

Century Motorsport have announced they will be running two BMW M4 GT4s in the 2018 British GT Championship.

While the full driver line-up hasn’t been announced, Ben Tuck and Ben Green have been confirmed for the new season.

Having both already taken on the GT3 class the duo head in to the new year with some valuable experience under their belt.

“I’m very excited to be signing up with Century Motorsport for my second year of racing with the team,” said Green. “We had a lot of success in 2017 and I’m looking forward to carrying this on into 2018.

“I cannot wait to start racing the new BMW M4 GT4 in British GT as I feel the car has a lot of pace and will be quick in the growing GT4 class. It is sure to be a competitive year but I feel with mine and Ben’s ability and a great car underneath us we will be fighting for the top positions.”

Tuck is looking forward to the renewed partnership with Century Motorsport and Tuck, “I can’t wait to get the season started! I’ve raced with Century before at Donington in 2017 so I know the team well, and I’ve known Ben for a few years through college and through working with him, so the relationships are already there,”

“This is the biggest year for me so far in terms of championship and exposure.

“In terms of driving the BMW, I’m extremely excited to see what the car can do. I’ve heard great things so far from people that have managed to test it already so I’m expecting good things from it.

“Ben is a really great driver, especially coming into this year off the back of an amazing run in the GT4 Supercup last year, so I think we’re going to make a great pairing.”

Team principal Nathan Freke is confident the switch away from Ginetta’s is right for the team and is a positive move for the ever-growing GT4 class.

“2018 is shaping up to be a very exciting year for us,” he said. “To bring BMW back to the British GT Championship with two M4 GT4s is a fantastic opportunity for us, and one that we are relishing. We have one extremely strong driver pairing confirmed, and the second pairing looks to be just as exciting.

“The BMW is a well-tested and developed car and we expect to be extremely competitive with it. We have the full support of BMW Motorsport and hope that this is the start of a successful relationship.

“To continue with Ben Green is fantastic. He was super-fast last year, winning seven races with us and he knows the team well. We worked with Ben Tuck at the last round of British GT last year. He really impressed the team with his approach and his speed. They [Green and Tuck] both know each other already and they are both extremely focussed individuals so pairing them together made perfect sense.

“The whole team is excited for this new chapter and we can’t wait to get the season under way.”