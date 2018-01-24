Corvette Racing Targeting Fourth Rolex 24 at Daytona Victory in 2018

Corvette Racing are gunning for a fourth Rolex 24 at Daytona victory in 2018, and Programme Manager Doug Fehan says the desire to win remains as strong as ever, almost twenty years since they made their debut.

The team will field two entries again in the GT Le Mans class this year, with the reigning class champions in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia, continuing in the #3, while Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner are also retained in the #4.

Mike Rockenfeller and Marcel Fässler will join the team for this weekend’s race, and Fehan is positive of a strong twice-around-the-clock race around the Daytona International Speedway after a positive and problem-free Roar before the 24 earlier in the month.

“We had a very smooth and largely trouble-free run at the Roar earlier this month,” said Fehan. “Now we will try to put it all into practice once again for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“It’s hard to put into words how far Corvette Racing has come since our first race here in 1999. The at-track team makeup is different, the cars are different and the stature of the event has grown tremendously.

“What hasn’t changed is our desire and expectation to succeed in this race. It takes a lot of skill, strategy and good fortune. By and large, no one has done that better or longer than Corvette Racing.

“We plan to use that to our advantage in hopes of a fourth Daytona victory.”