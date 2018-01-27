Daytona Chances Compromised by Balance of Performance, say BMW

BMW Motorsport boss Jens Marquardt feels the new M8 GTE has been compromised by the Balance of Performance it has been given for it’s race debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and believes the car could compete at the front of the GT Le Mans class if it was fairer.

The two Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-run M8 GTE machines were the slowest of the nine GT Le Mans class runners during Thursday’s Qualifying session at the Daytona International Speedway, with Alexander Sims eighth and John Edwards ninth.

Marquardt feels the deficit to their rivals at Corvette, Ferrari, Porsche and Ford is down to the Balance of Performance which, despite the team being given a ten-kilogram weight break and a turbo boost ahead of the race following a poor ROAR before the 24, he feels is unjust.

“It is clear to us based on the performance so far this season that we have not been treated fairly,” said Marquardt on a BMW statement.

“We know we have a car that is capable of running with the leaders and ask for fairness in the BoP assessment. We believe in the BoP system and the only way the system can work is if every competitor is treated equitably.”