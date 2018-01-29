Domenicali Celebrates ‘Extraordinary’ Weekend at Daytona for Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Huracán GT3 secured it’s first ever twenty-four hour victory on Sunday, with the #11 Grasser Racing Team line-up of Mirko Bortolotti, Rik Breukers, Franck Perera and Rolf Ineichen clinching the GT Daytona class win in the Rolex 24 at Daytona despite starting the race from the back of the pack.

A penalty for failing their post-qualifying tech inspection was soon overcome, and they were able to outlast all of their rivals to clinch the win, while it was also a good day for the #48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini outfit, with Andrea Caldarelli, Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow and Bryce Miller claiming third.

Stefano Domenicali, the Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, was delighted to see the Italian outfit have such a strong outing at the Daytona International Speedway, and a double podium is important for everyone at Lamborghini, both in a motorsport and in business sense.

“First of all I would like to congratulate the Grasser Racing Team and the Paul Miller Racing Team for this extraordinary result,” said Domenicali. “The first and third position in GTD class represent something special, obtained in one of the most famous endurance races in the world. Along with them the drivers, who did a fantastic job and have conducted our cars in an impeccable way.

“A special thanks to the whole team of Lamborghini Squadra Corse, from our Chief Technical Officer Maurizio Reggiani to the Head of Motorsport Giorgio Sanna and to all those who work with passion every day in motorsport at Sant’Agata Bolognese, but also worldwide in the various championships where Lamborghini is racing with its cars and its customer teams.

“I was also particularly pleased to see the Italian flag waving on the podium in Florida. The United States is a reference market for us and having achieved such an important victory in the US gives us the boost to continue improving both on motorsport and product side”