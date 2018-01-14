Early Dizziness on Daytona Banking but Enjoyable ROAR for Paul di Resta

Paul di Resta admitted to feeling dizzy after his first run around the Daytona International Speedway, but the Scot soon acclimatised himself to the circuit, and found the ROAR before the 24 an enjoyable experience.

The thirty-one-year-old will share the driving duties in the #32 United Autosports Ligier JS P217 alongside Bruno Senna, Will Owen and Hugo de Sadeleer for the twice-around-the-clock Rolex 24 at Daytona at the end of the month, but di Resta got some much needed track time to prepare for the race in the ROAR at the beginning of the month.

Di Resta revealed that Senna gave all of the United Autosports drivers some great advice on how to deal with the Daytona International Speedway, and ultimately the Scot had a great three days, readying himself for the race.

“The Roar has given me a good taste of what the Speedway, and especially the oval, is all about,” said di Resta. “On my first run the steep banking made me feel a little dizzy and it was an interesting experience having cars running either side of my car.

“Bruno, who has previous race experience here, is able to pass on tips but all seven United drivers are working well together. Sharing a car is a different scenario for me but it’s proving enjoyable.

“It’s a strong field with the majority already very experienced with the way the US racing scene works.”