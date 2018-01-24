Rosenqvist Hoping to be in with a Chance of a Good Result at Daytona

Felix Rosenqvist is the only Swede on the entry list for this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, and the current FIA Formula E championship leader feels it is going to be a special weekend as he partners Lance Stroll, Daniel Juncadella and Robin Frijns at Jackie Chan DC Racing JOTA.

2018 marks Rosenqvist’s second attack on the Rolex 24, having competed with Starworks Motorsport in the Prototype Challenge class back in 2016, and he feels attacking this year’s event with three of his best mates is a great feeling.

“This is going to be a very special weekend, that much I know already,” said Rosenqvist. “It’s quite a spectacular field this year, and to get to do this with three of my best mates is great.

“It’s an opportunity that probably doesn’t come around many times in life. We will be out to have some fun, but Daytona is a seriously big event and we are in it to do the best possible job as a team.”

Rosenqvist says the Roar before the 24 at the beginning of the month went well for the team, but the race will be a very different proposition, and it is key to maintain concentration as a small mistake can have major consequences.

“The Roar test went according to plan and I think we’re as well-prepared as we could be,” said Rosenqvist. “It’s obviously an extremely long race and to me, the key is not to rush things and survive into the final hour. That’s when it will be decided.

“I’ve done a few 24-hour races by now, including Le Mans, and I know how little it takes to lose concentration. It’s a cool challenge and I hope that we’ll be in the running for a good result.”