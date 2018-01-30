First images of second generation Formula E car released

Formula E have released the first images of the car to be used from season five onward.

The futuristic design will be the first change since the series began, and will be used until the 2020-21 championship.

The new car was drawn-up by the FIA who worked with leading designers and engineers to develop the final concept, and will be available to see for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show on 6 March.

It comes ahead of new powertrains being brought in for next season that will see the energy storage capacity doubled, allowing teams to use just one car per race rather than having to perform a swap half way through.

This car represents the future of racing…

Speaking about the new design, Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag said that it showcased the revolution that the series had brought to motorsport.

“This car represents the future of racing,” Agag said.

“When we started Formula E, our goal was to break the mould and challenge the status quo – bringing a revolution to motorsport. This next generation car represents that revolution.

“Together with the FIA, we’ve achieved a great milestone with the introduction of this car and I can’t wait to see it on track.”

FIA President Jean Todt also welcomed the new car, and hailed what was new ground for his organisation, which hadn’t been involved in a project like this before.

Todt said, “I’m very proud that the FIA has been at the forefront of this car’s development, it’s something new for the Federation, and the project has been a huge success.

“I can’t wait to take the covers off the real car when it will be seen for the first time in Geneva on March 6.”