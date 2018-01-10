Five new directors join MSA Board

The MSA Board is set for a new look in 2018 as five new directors join the board.

David Richards, who will take over from Alan Gow as chairman of the MSA Board, won’t be the only new face around its table this year.

The Motor Sport Council has nominated four new non-executive directors to work with Richards this year: BARC’s general director and chairman of MSA’s Race Committee, Ian Watson, ex-rally co-driver and chair of the MSA Rally Championships Steering group Mike Broad, Chairman of the MSA Technical Committee David Lapworth, and Chairman of the MSA Judicial Committee Richard Norby.

Ben Cussons, who served as a director on the board between 2002 and 2014 will also rejoin this season. He’s set to take over as chairman of the Royal Automotive Club and has been nominated by the club to return to the board.

The five new directors join nine already in posts on the board.