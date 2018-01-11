Ford commit to M-Sport World Rally Championship challenge

Ford Motor Company have announced a new technical partnership with their long-term motorsport partner M‑Sport for the upcoming season of the FIA World Rally Championship.

Building on the success of the 2017 season which saw Sébastien Ogier and M-Sport secure the drivers’ and manufacturers’ championships, the new partnership will see an increase in technical and financial contributions.

“Ford’s 20-year relationship with M-Sport has delivered unparalleled success at all levels of rallying, something we’re very proud of, and has also established Fiesta as the standard for rally competitors around the globe,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Motorsport for Ford.

“Last year we supported M-Sport with the development of the all-new Fiesta that went on to campaign to an FIA championship win. For 2018, we’re excited to be able to provide even greater support.”

Ford have been involved with M-Sport since 1997, and while they withdrew as a manufacturer at the end of the 2012 season, remained involved with the team, producing Ford vehicles for rally competition around the world.

“We’ve enjoyed a fantastic relationship with Ford over the years and it’s great to see that support increase as we look to defend our FIA World Rally Championship titles in 2018,” said Malcolm Wilson OBE, M-Sport managing director.

“In Sébastien and Elfyn we have another strong line up and the added technical support will allow us to progress the development of the Ford Fiesta WRC. The competition will be closer than ever but I’m confident that, together with the support of our partners, we can produce the same high levels of performance and reliability that delivered so much success in 2017.”