Fox Motorsport return to British GT Championship with Mercedes-AMG GT4

Fox Motorsport will make their return to the GT4 class of the British GT Championship in 2018 with their brand-new Mercedes-AMG GT4.

On driving duties for the new season is the driver pairing of Mark Murfitt and Michael Broadhurst who finished sixth in the 2017 GT Cup GTA class driving Fox’s Ginetta and Porsche.

“I’ve been buzzing ever since I was told about the plans to return to British GT and I can’t wait to get going,” said Broadhurst.

“I’ve been away from British GT for a few years so it feels great to be back.

“If the performance of Mercedes’ recent GT3 cars are anything to go by, the GT4 is going to be an awesome piece of kit, and while it will be a challenge to learn the car in such a short space of time, the team at Fox is hugely-experienced and will do a strong job.

“I’ve won in GT4 cars in British GT and in Europe, so I know what it takes to get the job done, and Mark’s driving has come on in leaps and bounds since the start of 2017, so I’m sure we can surprise a few people.”

Murfitt steps up to the British GT4 class after only one season of racing, and whil he is short on experience he is looking forward to getting stuck in and making the most of the new car.

“I’m incredibly excited to be moving up to the British GT Championship and can’t wait to get on-track with the Mercedes,” he said. “In terms of prestige cars and driver quality, British GT is the best series in the country. While this opportunity presents a personal challenge in only my second year of racing, I couldn’t be in a better environment to make the step up.

“Fox Motorsport are race-winners in British GT4 and have an incredible amount of experience and knowledge. Michael’s been a superb teacher too, so I’m delighted to be continuing my driving partnership with him.”

Team Principal Paul McNeilly added, “It feels fantastic to be back in the British GT Championship full-time after two years away.”

“GT4 is the fastest-growing category in sportscar racing right now and there’s more excitement within the team than at any time in the past few years. We’ve had wins in two different British GT classes and have a lot of experience within the team from other series, so we’re optimistic of being able to do a strong job.

“It’s our first time working with Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing and the level of support we’ve received has been excellent. Michael’s a proven race-winner at this level while Mark is a very fast learner and has developed his skills magnificently since making his race debut last year. We can’t wait to get started.”