Frank Tore Larsen set to return to FIA ERC for 2018 Azores Airlines Rallye

Frank Tore Larsen and co-driver Torstein Eriksen are set to take on the 2018 Azores Airlines Rallye in their Ford Fiesta R5 after taking a break from the FIA ERC last year.

The duo debuted at the rally in 2016 and returned to Norway where they took third place in the national championship.

“We’re really looking forward to visit the FIA ERC again.” said Larsen.

“The atmosphere is good, the events are perfect, especially because the R5 class is the main class with a lot of coverage in media, I can’t wait until 22 March!”

Larsen and Eriksen will enter in the U28 Championship with a view to do further events later in the season, this could include an entry to the Rally Liepāja, where in 2016 the duo showed impressive pace.