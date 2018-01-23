Habsburg Will Not Take Unnecessary Risks during Rolex 24 Debut

Ferdinand Habsburg came close to victory in the Macau Grand Prix last November, but the Austrian knows this weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona will require a completely different style of driving.

A race winner in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship in 2017, Habsburg will make his endurance race debut at the Daytona International Speedway with Jackie Chan DC Racing JOTA LMP2 alongside Ho-Pin Tung, Alex Brundle and Antonio Felix da Costa, and he knows the ‘all or bust’ style he used in his attempt to win Macau will not be what is required from him this weekend.

“Yes, Macau was definitely a case of ‘all or bust’ for me,” said Habsburg. “But, that’s not the way to approach an endurance race.

“Of course, I’ll push hard but I won’t be taking any risks – there’s a time and a place for ballsy and this isn’t it. The real stars of the motorsport world are able to adapt their style to the challenge in front of them and that’s what I will try to do.”

After enjoying the ROAR before the 24 at the beginning of the month, Habsburg is already itching to get back behind the wheel for the race, but admits he still has a lot to learn about endurance racing.

“I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of the Jackie Chan DC Racing JOTA LMP2,” said Habsburg. “What an introduction to endurance racing – one of the world’s top teams, with three fantastic team-mates and at one of the biggest and best events in the calendar.

“I have a lot to learn but I couldn’t be in a better place to do it.”