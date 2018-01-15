HMS Racing offers prize BTCC test to Legends drivers

British Touring Car Championship team HMS Racing will once again host MRF UK Legends Cars National Championship drivers in a prize test at the end of the season.

Last year, vice-champion Ben Power tested Rob Austin’s Toyota Avensis after topping a standalone points table.

Drivers were judged on performance, presentation, and sportsmanship at every race weekend, meaning it wasn’t always drivers at the front of the field taking maximum points.

This year Legends drivers are competing for a chance to drive the new Alfa Romeo Giulietta, which is new to the BTCC grid this season.

“We’re absolutely elated, not only to continue with the amazing BTCC prize test with HMS Racing but to actually enhance the prize package further to allow more MRF Legends Cars drivers to get the experience of being with a top, race-winning touring car team,” said championship coordinator Phil Cooper.

“Even more exciting is the fact the eventual winner will get to drive the team’s absolutely glorious new Alfa Romeo – what a prize!

“Last year’s offering was incredible but for 2018 we’ve raised the bar: it’s easily one of the biggest and best prizes in club-level motorsport. I have to say, on behalf of the championship, a huge thank you to Simon Belcher and HMS for making this happen.”

HMS Launched the new Alfa Romeo at Autosport International earlier this week, less than five months after announcing the Italian marque would be returning to the BTCC.

Driver Rob Austin spoke about the work that has gone into getting the Alfa onto the grid at the launch.

“We have to give a huge amount of credit to our fantastic technical partners,” he said.

“This is a very unique BTCC car and both Willie Poole Motorsport Services and ABS Motorsport have really gone above and beyond, on the shell and bodywork respectively, to overcome the challenges involved in such a unique design and still meet their deadlines.

“To see the Alfa here today is the result of the hard work and passion of so many people, and also the passion of our fantastic sponsors. We consistently work hard to provide them all with unquestionable value from their support year-on-year and, as such, our partnerships strengthen and grow.”