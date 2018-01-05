Hubert Ptaszek set for full season in ERC

Hubert Ptaszek has announced plans to complete a full eight-event FIA European Rally Championship challenge for the upcoming season as he expands his international experience.

The 24-year-old has been competing in the WRC2 class recently and returns to the ERC for the first time since 2013. For 2018 season he will be driving a Tagai Racing Technology ŠKODA Fabia R5, joined by fellow Pole co-driver Maciej Szczepaniak.

He is still yet to decide if he will enter the ERC Junior Under 28 Championship or goes for ERC1 honours instead.

“This season will be a bit different from what we have been doing for the last few years and all but one event will be new for me, which gives me a kind of motivational kick,” said Ptaszek.

“The ERC is very interesting with a strong level of promotion and logistical support for some events. Also, there are a large number of Polish drivers taking part so it will be an exciting challenge.”

“Of course the World Rally Championship will always be the top priority for the future but I am very happy with what awaits me in 2018. Personally, I am interested in competition on every front, so it’s time to try something different. There’s a lot of work to do in terms of learning the new events but I will be ready and keeping my fingers crossed for the upcoming season.”

“The ERC is a very good option for Hubert and it will be an interesting challenge competing against the Polish champions from the last three seasons – Łukasz Habaj, Grzegorz Grzyb and Filip Nivette – who, as far as I know, have plans to start in the ERC this year.”

Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator is happy that the Polish duo have chosen the ERC to develop their careers, “It’s great to welcome Hubert and Maciej to the ERC for what we hope will be a highly successful campaign.” said Ley.

“The ERC receives lots of interest from Polish drivers and fans and we look forward to that continuing this year when Rally Poland makes a long-awaited return to the championship schedule.”

The 2018 ERC season begins with the Azores Airlines Rallye from 22-24 March. Ptaszek’s home event, Rally Poland, takes place from 21-23 September.