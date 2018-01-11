Iconic RS brand back in BTCC with Motorbase Performance

Motorbase Performance will run an updated Ford Focus RS in the 2018 British Touring Car Championship.

The team unveiled its new car for the upcoming season at Autosport International. As was the case last year, the Ford will feature the bold Shredded Wheat livery as the cereal continues as title sponsor.

“I’m a Ford fan through and through,” said team boss David Bartrum.

“The RS is in my DNA from when I raced RS Cosworth’s back in the day, so I’m over the moon to bring them back to the BTCC as part of the Motorbase stable.

“The RS styling suits the BTCC bodywork so well, the styling is really aggressive and has given the Focus a whole new look.

“The team has done an excellent job over the winter, it’s not just been a case of updating a few bumpers, a lot of development work has gone into this car and we’re confident that the improvements will show on track.

“With the new car, and driver line-up we have in place for 2018, I can’t wait for the season to start.”

This will be the first season since 1992 the RS name has been on the grid.

Motorbase has confirmed Tom Chilton and Mat Jackson for the 2018 season.