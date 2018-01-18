IMSA Reveals Balance Of Performance Changes ahead of Rolex 24

Following the domination of Cadillac during the ROAR before the 24 earlier this month, their DPi-V.Rs have had Balance of Performance adjustments thrown their way, with a number of other teams across all three classes also having chances made to their machines.

With the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship set to get underway in just over a weeks time, IMSA has revealed the revised Balance of Performance tables, and the Cadillac’s of Mustang Sampling Racing, Whelen Engineering Racing, Wayne Taylor Racing and Spirit of Daytona Racing have been hit with a number of changes that are aimed at bringing their rivals closer to them.

All four Cadillac’s have been hit with a 0.6mm smaller air restrictor, with officials compensating them with a one-litre bigger fuel capacity and a larger refuelling restrictor.

The Nissan Onroak DPi’s from Tequila Patron ESM have been given a power increase at the mid-to-high range, while the Mazda RT24-P of Mazda Team Joest has had a slight reduction in turbo boost pressures.

However, for the Joest outfit, their DPi has been given a fifteen-kilogram weight reduction, meaning it will be the lightest car in the class heading into the twice-around-the-clock race around the Daytona International Speedway.

In the GT Le Mans class, the new-for-2018 BMW M8 GTE has been given an increase in turbo boost and a ten-kilogram weight reduction after the two RLL-run machines struggled during the ROAR, meaning the cars are now have the same base weight of the Corvette C7.R.

The Corvette and the Ford GT have both had their minimum rear wing angles adjusted, while all of the GT Le Mans cars have had their fuel capacities adjusted, aside from the Ferrari 488 GTE, which remains at eighty-seven litres.

There are weight changes in the GT Daytona class for the Acura NSX GT3, which gains ten kilograms, and to the Mercedes AMG GT3, which loses fifteen-kilograms, while there has also been power adjustments to the Audi R8 LMS and Lamborghini Huracan GT3, as well as a boost increase for the BMW M6 GT3.