Jake Hughes Returns to the GP3 Series with ART Grand Prix

Jake Hughes has rejoined the GP3 Series grid after leaving at the end of the 2016 season.

The Briton will compete for series champions ART Grand Prix.

Hughes competed in the series in 2016 with newcomers DAMS, who have since withdrawn from the series, ending the year eighth in the championship after taking victories in the Sprint Races at the Hockenheimring and the Yas Marina Circuit plus a second place in the opening race at the Circuit de Catalunya and third in the Monza Sprint Race.

The Brit also has one pole position to his name, from the opening race in Barcelona.

Hughes, began his racing career at the age of 15 in karts, and ended his first year of motorsport in 2013 with a championship in Formula 4 BRDC.

He continued his progression in Formula Renault 2.0, GP3 and Formula 3, three highly competitive championships in which he achieved wins, pole positions and lap records between 2014 and 2017.

“I’m very proud and excited to be joining a team as successful as ART Grand Prix for a crack at GP3. The team’s performances in the series over the last few years especially, have been extremely impressive. So, when the opportunity came about to be able to be jump in one of their cars for 2018 it was impossible to say no,” said Hughes. “I tested for 3 days with everyone in Abu Dhabi and felt immediately confident in and out of the car. The aim is clear when racing for a team like ART, so I cannot wait to get down to the workshop and get going!”

Sébastien Philippe, Team Manager, said: “ART Grand Prix has followed Jake’s progress for several years and he has continued to impress us. Last year, he was the spearhead of Hitech in F3, with whom we have been collaborating with for several years, and we are happy to give him a second chance in GP3. Jake is a great talent that only wants to express himself fully and ART Grand Prix can rely on him to help the team retain its titles.”

Hughes also joins fellow Briton Callum Ilott in signing for the French team.

Three pre-season tests lie between now and the start of the season, 21-22 February at Le Castellet, France, 14-15 March at Jerez de la Frontera, Spain and 17-18 April at Circuit de Catalunya.

Racing gets underway 11-13 May in Barcelona.