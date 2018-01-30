K-Hill Motorsports First Team to Announce Full Plans for F3 Americas

The American outfit, K-Hill Motorsports has become the first team to announce more than one car for the inaugural F3 Americas Championship. The news comes in conjunction that they will also enter the F4 US Championship for 2018.

K-Hill, run by Kris Kaiser, will buy three cars in the run up to the Regional F3‘s first season. The team plan big expansions though, with four cars to also be entered in SCCA Pro Racing‘s sister F4 series.

“What this ultimately means is that K-Hill Motorsports will be able to offer another great step in our already successful ladder system for our career-oriented drivers,” Kaiser said. “This is such an exciting extension to our open wheel program.”

For this operation, Kaiser has been joined by former-Indycar driver Raphael Matos, who will take over as the driver coach for young stars in both series, along with John Walko, whose accolades include Formula Zetec Championship Engineer of the Year.

“I am looking forward to this upcoming challenge with K-Hill, focusing on the F4 and F3 open-wheel development series.” said Matos. “I have won [an entry-level Formula] Championship twice as a driver coach, once with Vinicius Paparelli in 2014 and again in 2016 with Cameron Das.”

K-Hill are yet to announce any drivers.

Baltazar Leguizamon‘s deal to race with Jay Howard‘s Motorsports Driver Development team, remains the only driver announcement to date. MDD are yet to reveal whether they will run any other competitor. The series, run by the SCCA, was officially launched last October with the first round set to take place in April.