Katherine Legge: “It’s great to come back and have a shot at winning”

Katherine Legge feels Michael Shank Racing and Acura have done a lot of great work in the past twelve months with the NSX GT3, so much so that she believes the #86 machine she shares with Alvaro Parente, Trent Hindman and long-time friend AJ Allmendinger is in with a shout of winning the GT Daytona class in the Rolex 24 at Daytona this weekend.

A year ago, Legge was one of the drivers to give the Acura NSX GT3 it’s debut at the Daytona International Speedway, and alongside Andy Lally, took two victories in the car.

With Lally having departed to join Magnus Racing, Legge has new team-mates for the Rolex 24, but believes the car has the potential to take class honours.

“I am really looking forward to the race,” said Legge. “It has been a year since the car made its debut. The team, Acura and HPD have done a fantastic job at developing it from there.

“It’s great to come back and have a shot at winning. It’s also really cool to be racing with a long-time friend, AJ (Allmendinger).”

Team-mate Parente says the atmosphere within the team has been really good, which has made the preparation for the race far more enjoyable, although he acknowledges the balance of the car has yet to be satisfactory, and they will need to work on that ahead of the race start on Saturday.

“It has been a really good atmosphere between the team and the drivers which always makes the race weekend that much easier,” said Parente. “The main thing is getting the car as stable as possible and as quick as possible for the 24-hour.

“Sharing the car with AJ (Allmendinger), Katherine (Legge) and Trent (Hindman) has been great, they are all such nice people. Obviously, Kat and AJ are super experienced, and Trent is also learning super quick and adapting really well.

“I think it’s a good atmosphere, we are just working on getting the car as comfortable as possible for the race.”