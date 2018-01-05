Land Motorsport finalise Rolex 24 lineup

Team MONTAPLAST by Land Motorsport have confirmed their lineup for the upcoming Rolex 24 at Daytona, which starts this weekend with The Roar Before and Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Kelvin and Sheldon van der Linde will share driving duties in the GTD class with Christopher Mies and Jeffrey Schmidt in the Audi R8 LMS, which the team have nicknamed ‘Peggy Sue’.

The team joined the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2017 at selected races and finished the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona with an impressive second place in class, just 0.293 seconds behind the class winners after 24 hours of racing.

It wasn’t long before they tasted victory with Christopher Mies, Connor De Phillippi and Sheldon van der Linde at Road Atlanta before following up with a second place finish at Laguna Seca.

Christopher Mies, Kelvin and Sheldon van der Linde began testing in preparation for the upcoming race in December.

“The Rolex 24 at Daytona is an endurance run twice around the clock in the most extreme conditions. We start with a mature car and an experienced and reliable team.” said team boss Wolfgang Land.

“With the appropriate amount of racing luck, which belongs to every 24 hour race, we should have a say in the title fight of the GTD class.”