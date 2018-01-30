Morgan continues with Ciceley for 2018 BTCC campaign

Adam Morgan will continue with Ciceley Motorsport in the British Touring Car Championship despite offers to move series over the winter break.

Morgan, who finished 10th in the overall championship last season, said it was “nice” to be given the chance to try something different, but the competitiveness of the BTCC convinced him to stay in the series for a seventh season.

“The competitiveness to me is the addiction as a driver and the BTCC is the best championship out there for both drivers and their teams,” he said.

“It was nice to be thought of by other teams but my sponsors are loyal to me and the BTCC Independents’ and Drivers’ Championships are my sole aim, and so I have elected to stay with the guys at Ciceley.”

Morgan is aiming high this year, after a disappointing aim to the end of the 2017 season.

“I need to get right up the championship points table this year,” he said.

“Last year was going so well up until Oulton Park and Croft, when a fire at the former and an engine problem at the latter really put us on the back foot.

“We were third in the standings heading to Oulton but then had six races without a point, and that really did for us.

“The BTCC is so tight, which is brilliant in one way but disastrous in another. If you don’t have a good qualifying then it can ruin your weekend and a mechanical drama during race one is an absolute nightmare.”

The Ciceley squad will enjoy driver continuity as Morgan starts his sixth season with the team, but there are more changes to come this year.

“We have been busy little bees during the winter,” said commercial director Norman Burgess. “We are really looking forward to this year, as there have been some big changes made in the team and we can’t wait to share the news.

“We still have a few commercial projects to finalise but have a great preseason test schedule planned.

“Our news will be a shock to some, but a lot of time and effort has been poured into making 2018 our best season ever.

“MAC Tools remains as our title sponsor and we are looking forward, ready for the season ahead.”

The team is expected to make two major announcements before the start of the season.