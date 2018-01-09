Newsham makes BTCC exit as BTC Norlin retains Smiley

Dave Newsham will retire from the British Touring Car Championship after six full seasons competing in the series.

The 50-year-old has taken eight podiums in his BTCC career, including two victories in 2012.

He will now turn his attention to his son Callum’s racing career.

“I was almost ready to retire from BTCC at the end of 2016 when, out of the blue, I was handed a lifeline from BTC Norlin Racing,” Newsham said.

“We achieved some great results together last year and I have to say it was my most enjoyable season so far.

“I hope I played my part in helping to make this team one of the best in the paddock and wish everyone involved success in the future.”

Having sat out for most of 2016, Newsham returned to the series with BTC Norlin last year, taking 14th in the championship and a best finish of third place at Silverstone.

Team director Bert Taylor thanked Newsham for his year at the team.

“From the start he brought a wealth of experience to us in our first season, scored our first points, grabbed our first independent win and got our first podium and for that we’ll be ever grateful,” he said.

“I’d like to wish him all the very best for the future.”

Newsham’s 2017 team-mate Chris Smiley will continue with BTC Norlin for a second consecutive season.

Jumping into a Honda for 2018, Smiley is aiming high in his second full year in the championship.

“I am absolutely over the moon to be back with BTC Norlin Racing and the new Honda Civic Type R machinery,” he said.

“This is a hugely exciting time for me, the BTC Norlin Racing team and our sponsors with the Civic Type R being a double BTCC Championship winning car.

“My expectations for the up and coming season are high after having top 10 race pace consistently in the second half of 2017.”

BTC Norlin is yet to announce who will join Smiley for its second BTCC campaign.