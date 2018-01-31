NOLA Motorsports Park to host rallycross for the first time in 2018

Red Bull Global Rallycross will make its first visit to New Orleans this summer with a trip to NOLA Motorsports Park on Saturday, June 23.

The event, which will be Red Bull GRC’s only visit southeastern United States in 2018, will be the first time top-level rallycross has ever taken place in Louisiana, and will serve as the fourth round of 12-event international calendar.

“Red Bull Global Rallycross’ first visit to New Orleans will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting events of our 2018 season, and we look forward to making our debut at NOLA Motorsports Park,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “Both Red Bull GRC and NOLA are known for innovative and forward-thinking approaches to auto racing, making our new partnership a perfect fit and welcome addition to this year’s schedule.”

NOLA Motorsports Park first opened in 2011 – the same year the inaugural Red Bull GRC season was contested. The track has hosted Indy Lights, Pro Formula Mazda, and USF2000, as well as IndyCar, and has also played host to top-level US national superbike racing in previous years.

“We are excited to be hosting Red Bull Global Rallycross at Louisiana’s World Class Motor-tainment Venue,” said Francisco Christian, CEO and Experience Creator of NOLA Motorsports Park. “NOLA Motorsports Park was built to host adrenaline action sport events and this is one of the most exciting out there right now. In a city known for taking it easy, this will be a great weekend for guests to take in the music, the food and the racing action. We are going to show the fans the true meaning of ‘Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler’ (Let the good times roll)!”

As well as the top Supercars class, GRC Lites and the new Polaris RZR will be on the bill at NOLA Motorsports Park.

The Kentucky Exposition Center, which will host the 2018 season opener, is the only other venue confirmed for this season so far, with others set to be announced in the coming weeks.