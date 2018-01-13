Norris Feels United Autosports ‘Playing Catch-up’ at Daytona

Lando Norris agreed with team-mate Fernando Alonso that United Autosports still need to find performance with their #23 Ligier JS P217 ahead of this months Rolex 24 at Daytona, but progress was made throughout all three days of the ROAR before the 24 last week.

The 2017 FIA European Formula 3 Champion is sharing driving duties in the #23 with Alonso and with fellow Briton Phil Hanson this month, and he used the test to further familiarise himself to the car having only previously completed around 200-miles of running at the Circuit Paul Ricard last November.

His inexperience of LMP2 running, coupled with the team using the new Ligier aero-kit for the first time at the Daytona International Speedway, meant they were always playing catch up, and Norris feels there is need to find more pace in order to have a competitive Rolex 24 at the end of the month.

“We’ve made progress every day and all three #23 drivers are working well together but there is still a way to go in terms of car performance,” said Norris.

“I arrived at Daytona with less than 200 testing miles from Paul Ricard under my belt. We’ve been playing catch-up compared to our rivals due to Ligier’s new aero kit, which we’re running for the first time.

“Although we’ve had seven sessions over the past three days, with three drivers sharing the car the time behind the wheel goes very quickly. But it’s been a fun experience and the DIS is super cool.”