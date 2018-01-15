Optimum Motorsport parts company with Johnson and Robinson

Optimum Motorsport has announced that 2016 GT4 Pro-Am champions, Graham Johnson and Mike Robinson will depart the team ahead of an expanded 2018 season for the Wakefield based outfit.

Johnson and Robinson took the title in ’16 but suffered a difficult defence of their crown in ’17, which including a mid-season switch from their winning Ginetta G55 to a McLaren 570S.

Despite initial problems with the new machinery, the duo were able to claim victory in the season finale, held at Donington Park, but have since decided with team bosses to move onto pastures new.

Team Principal Shaun Goff said: “First of all, I’d like to thank Mike and Graham for a great spell with the team. I wish them well.

“The switch to the McLaren this year was difficult for all of us, but from Silverstone, we made big steps with an unfamiliar car through to the end of the season, where it was the car to beat.”

While remembering the “great memory” that is the race at Donington in ’16, where Johnson and Robinson took their title, Goff also outlined the plans the team has going into ’18.

A new Aston Martin GT3 will be fielded for the first time, driven by Jonny Adam and Flick Haigh, and Goff wants to “move back to running two cars in the championship.”

“We’ve proved ourselves as race winners,” he said. “I look forward to talking to potential drivers with suitable budgets to run the second car.”