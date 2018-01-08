Peugeot commits to developing rally talents in 2018 FIA European Rally Championship

Peugeot Sport have announced they will be continuing their alliance with the FIA European Rally Championship throughout 2018.

The French manufacturer confirmed they will be offering:

The winner of the 208 Rally Cup’s Under 27 division in 2018, a full season in the 2019 FIA ERC Junior Under 28 Championship, which totals six events on gravel and asphalt and caters for young stars in R5 category cars.

The winner of the 208 Rally Cup’s Under 23 division in 2018 (if different from the 208 Under 27 winner), a six-event campaign in the 2019 FIA ERC3 Championship.

The best-placed U23 crew at the mid-point of the 208 Rally Cup season will be enrolled into the ERC Junior Experience training programme with the support of Eurosport Events.

2017 208 Rally Cup winner Laurent Pellier is set to take on the FIA ERC Junior Under 28 Championship campaign in 2018 at the wheel of a Peugeot 208 T16.

“Peugeot’s rallying heritage and pedigree is widely acknowledged and we’re delighted to be extending our long-standing relationship.” said Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator. “It’s also very satisfying that Peugeot Sport recognises the potential for learning and career progression provided by the ERC platform and we’re very excited to be playing our part in helping to develop the next generation of rally talent supported by Peugeot.”

Throughout 35 years Peugeot Sport have played a key role in helping to develop young talents in the Volant Peugeot one-make rally series, including Gilles Panizzi (1992), Nicolas Bernardi (2000), Bryan Bouffier (2002), Nicolas Vouilloz (2003), Sébastien Ogier (2007), Kevin Abbring (2013), José Suárez (2015) and Pepe López (2016).

“The 208 Rally Cup is not only exciting but also a great way to progress.” said Laurent Guyot, Manager, Customer Competition Programmes, Peugeot Sport. “The level of competition is particularly high and our formula always attracts drivers from outside of France.

“We have sought to place the accent on the development of young drivers, with a chance to take part in the European Rally Championship’s Junior Experience coaching scheme with backing from Eurosport Events. We also offer a choice of entry options and a carefully-scheduled calendar that delivers a range of challenges within the framework of the FFSA French Rally Championship. The 208 Rally Cup is both fun and affordable.”

The 208 Rally Cup starts with Rallye Terre des Causses from 30 March-1 April and concluding with Rally de Var from 22-25 November. Meanwhile, the 2018 ERC season will begin with the Azores Airlines Rallye from 22-24 March.