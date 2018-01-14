Pier Guidi Wants IMSA to Address Ferrari Pace Deficit with BOP Change

Alessandro Pier Guidi feels that IMSA may need to look into the balance of performance for the race after his Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTLM were hindered with their straight-line speed during the ROAR before the 24, which made it almost impossible for him to pass even the supposedly slower GT Daytona cars.

Pier Guidi will be joined in the team by Ferrari factory drivers James Calado and Toni Vilander for the Rolex 24 at Daytona at the end of the month, but put in the miles around the Daytona circuit in order to best prepare the car for the twice-around-the-clock race, but feels something needs to be done to address the straight-line pace deficit to their rivals.

“We are in good shape,” said Pier Guidi. “We missed a bit of top speed compared to the other manufacturers, but let’s see if they (IMSA) change something (with balance of performance) because we also struggled a lot to overtake the GTD cars. We are pretty slow in terms of speed, not lap time, so we will see.

“I think this is the only tweaking point that I see at the moment. For the rest, the team did perfectly, and I was happy to work with them again. I already knew a lot about the team from working together at Petit Le Mans last year so that was good.”

Pier Guidi was Risi Competizione’s sole driver in their #62 Ferrari during the ROAR before the 24, and the Italian feels he did as much preparation work as he could in the three days at the Daytona International Speedway.

“I think we had a good weekend,” said Pier Guidi. “I was alone, but I think we did all the things we planned and the car looks good. I think we are prepared for the race.

“We did many tests with different set ups and we collected a lot of data that we can analyse over the next couple of weeks and we’ll work with the best start possible for the race.”