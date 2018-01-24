PREVIEW: Rallye Monte-Carlo – The Supporting Cast

While the focus is on the WRC class for the opening round of the FIA World Rally Championship, the supporting classes cannot be overlooked.

WRC2

The WRC2 class looks set to be fiercely contested this year, with Ford and Škoda leading the way in the class, there will be additional threats from Citroën, Proton, Hyundai, Peugeot and Volkswagen.

M-Sport Ford WRT have two entries for Rallye Monte-Carlo with Eric Camilli and Teemu Suninen representing the WRC champions. There will be an extra Ford Fiesta R5 with a private entry from Kevin Abbring.

Jan Kopecký is the only Škoda entry in the Fabia R5 while a single Citroën C3 R5 will be driven by Italian Eddie Sciessere, with the addition of Guillaume de Mevius driving a Peugeot 208 T16.

WRC3

Four R2 cars will be taking on Rallye Monte-Carlo as part of the WRC3 championship with Enrico Brazzoli, Taisko Lario, and Amaury Molle competing in a Peugeot 208 R2 and Jean-Baptiste Franceschi entering in a Ford Fiesta R2.

RGT Cup

While there is no Porsche this year, there will be two Fiat 124 Abarth Rally RGT’s with Nicolas Ciamin and Andrea Nucita competing for the class victory.

Outside of the championship entries

The Sainz name returns to Rallye Monte-Carlo, this time it is Carlos Sainz Jr. as he takes on the #0 car duties with Bruno Saby.

Other names to watch include Ole Christian Veiby and Kalle Rovanperä who will both be driving a Škoda Fabia R5. Stéphane Sarrazin is also entered with a Hyundai i20 R5.

Amongst the large number of French entries in R2 cars sits Britain’s Gus Greensmith, who will be taking part in the WRC2 class later this year. Following a talk with M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson, Greensmith enters Rallye Monte-Carlo in a Ford Fiesta R2 as he looks to get a taste of the legendary rally.

2018 Rallye Monte-Carlo gets underway with the official shakedown on 24 January and The Checkered Flag will be providing daily updates and news throughout the event, click here for the latest news from the rally.