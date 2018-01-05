Racing Legend Pruett to Retire after 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Scott Pruett has announced that the 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona will be his final race of his career, as the American veteran will bring a close to a fifty-year career at the end of the month.

The five time winner of the twice-around-the-clock event began racing go-karts back in 1968, and will bring his multiple championship winning career to a conclusion this month as he shares the #15 3GT Racing Lexus with Dominik Farnbacher, Jack Hawksworth and David Heinemeier Hansson.

“I have met a lot of wonderful people and have had some amazing experiences because of my motorsports career,” said Pruett. “I am humbled and grateful for all of my accomplishments and to all of those who have helped me along the way.

“At the end of the day, the good Lord has blessed me with a great career and a wonderful, supportive family. I’m excited and ready to open the next chapter. I might slow down a little, but I won’t stop for fear I’d rust.”

Pruett, who will continue working with Lexus in the development and promotion of the IS F performance sedan and LFA supercar once his racing commitments end, says a final appearance at Daytona is a great way to say goodbye to racing.

“Daytona is a magical place for me and I love it,” said Pruett. “I’ve always said the Rolex 24 at Daytona is like the Super Bowl of motorsports because you’re bringing the best of the best from all over the world and the challenge of both man and machine is fierce.

“What better way to say goodbye to the sport I love than at this revered place, surrounded by my respected peers and diehard fans?”