REVIEW: Project CARS 2 Fun Pack DLC

The rising interest in Rallycross in recent years has brought a demand for new content on racing games and the new Project CARS 2 Fun Pack DLC has firmly addressed this demand with new circuits, cars and new invitational events.

Starting with the cars that are included in this pack we have the mighty Audi Sport Quattro S1 heading up an awesome selection of Group B rally and rallycross cars with the Renault R5 Maxi Turbo, and the Ford RS 200 Evolution.

Continuing the rallycross theme is the addition of two race winning cars, including Petter Solberg’s 2016 Citroen DS3 and Mattias Ekström’s 2017 Audi S1 EKS RX Quattro (something that I have personally been waiting to see in a game for some time!). Away from the rallycross circuits but carrying on the off road action is the inclusion of a Dakar-spec Ford Bronco.

If offroading isn’t your thing there is still plenty of fun to have in Vaughn Gittin Jr.‘s drift-spec Ford Mustang and a 1966 Ford Mustang Trans-Am race car.

Heading back to the vintage rallycross theme the addition of the Brands Hatch Rallycross circuit will let you relive some crazy action that was held at the Kent circuit in the 80’s, this addition brings a refreshing change to the ‘usual suspects’ of rallycross based games.

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya’s rallycross track also comes with this DLC increasing the selection of modern rallycross circuits in the game.

In addition to the new cars and circuits there is also a number of new liveries, based on popular eSports teams that can be applied to a variety of cars.