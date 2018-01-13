Sharp Expecting ‘Intensely Competitive’ Rolex 24 at Daytona

Scott Sharp feels the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech Championship season opener at the Daytona International Speedway is going to be a competitive one, if the ROAR before the 24 is anything to go by.

The veteran American will continue his partnership in the #2 Tequila Patron ESM line-up alongside Ryan Dalziel in 2018, while Olivier Pla will join them for this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona at the end of the month, and all three drivers enjoyed some good running around Daytona in the ROAR.

Sharp felt that the Nissan-powered ESM squad were in a good place during the ROAR, but knows conditions are likely to change ahead of the 24-hour race at the end of the month, but he remains confident of a strong event for the outfit, who will also field their #22 machine for Luis Felipe Derani, Johannes van Overbeek and Nicholas Lapierre.

“It looks like it’s going to be intensely competitive here in WeatherTech,” said Sharp. “It’s been very cold, probably unlike what it will be here in a few weeks for the race, so we’re trying not to let ourselves get too far out of the window.

“We’ve recently updated all of our electronics and are working out some small teething gremlins with those. All of that has kept us quite busy, but I’m confident we’ll come back with both guns loaded for the race.”