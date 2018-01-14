Taylor Feels WTR in Good Position to Repeat 2017 Heroics at Daytona

Jordan Taylor felt the ROAR before the 24 was productive for the #10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R team, with the American the only one remaining at the team from the quartet that took the victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2017.

Taylor shared the Wayne Taylor Racing-prepared car with Team Penske-bound brother Ricky in the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona, and with the now-retired Max Angelelli and Jeff Gordon, with the twenty-six-year-old being joined by Renger van der Zande and Ryan Hunter-Reay this year.

After being amongst the frontrunners through all of the practice sessions throughout the ROAR this year, Taylor says confidence is high, and he believes everything is in place to try and get the #10 to victory lane for a second consecutive year.

“I think it was a productive weekend,” said Taylor on WayneTaylorRacing.com. “Obviously, last year we won the event but we came in without doing much set-up work.

“So, I think what we learned all throughout 2017 we’re kind of putting on the car now to see what works and what doesn’t work. I think we’re going to leave here knowing a lot more about what we want to bring back for the race weekend but I think, looking at the whole, big picture, we have a comfortable car.

“All three drivers are comfortable and the team’s the same as it was last year, so I think we have all the pieces in the right place to repeat.”