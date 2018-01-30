Team Dynamic’s new Honda behind schedule

Development of Team Dynamic’s Honda Civic FK8 Type R is behind schedule after planned technical changes were outlawed.

The team will switch to the fifth generation of the Type R for the 2018 British Touring Car Championship and hopes to begin testing next month, though that could be pushed back to March

“It’s a big step for us,” Matt Neal told The Checkered Flag. “It’s a lot of work involved, so we’re still building the prototype car.

“[The team] was doing something with the first chassis which got ‘not allowed’ so they had to go back a few steps and redo it, which was a shame.”

The step back put Dynamics about a month behind schedule.

The team is one of a number of BTCC squads heading to Spain for testing at the start of February, though when asked about the set backs earlier this month, Gordon Shedden said “hopefully there’s a car ready to test something in March, but it will be very late. That looks certain.”

Honda is yet to confirm who will replace Shedden for the 2018 season, after the 38-year-old announced his exit from the series.